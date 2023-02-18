Gqeberha - The Proteas Women’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup suffered a massive blow when they were beaten by six wickets by Australia at St. George’s Park on Saturday.

The Proteas’ fate is now in the hands of New Zealand, who need to beat Sri Lanka on Sunday at Boland Park in Paarl to keep the South Africans in the hunt. The Proteas must also beat Bangladesh on Tuesday by a healthy margin to qualify if New Zealand can do them a favour.

Australia sent the Proteas in to bat. Having bowled Sri Lanka out cheaply two days prior, the Aussies had every right to stick to their winning formula.

Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt, however, stuck it out but the latter just could not get going. Eventually Wolvaardt lost her wicket after the team’s first 50 opening partnership of the tournament.