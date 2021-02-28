Proteas Women looking forward to challenging India tour

Zaahier Adams CAPE TOWN - All-rounder Sune Luus will continue to lead the Momentum Proteas' Women's team in the absence of the injured captain Dane van Niekerk for the tour to India. Luus led the Proteas to a 3-0 ODI series whitewash and a 2-1 T20 series victory over Pakistan last month after Van Niekerk and vice-captain Chloe Tryon also missed the home series. Both have not played for the Proteas since the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia a year ago. The Proteas Women will play five ODI's and three T20I's against the 50-overs and T20 World Cup runners-up. Incredibly special to be able to travel to India for tour 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇳. Can’t wait for the series to start after a quick 6 days in quarantine 📚 pic.twitter.com/oZAO4obZME — Laura Wolvaardt (@LauraWolvaardt) February 28, 2021 India, though, have not played any competitive cricket together since the defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup final before a record crowd at the MCG last year and will be eager to get out on the park again.

The only competitive cricket they have played during this period was when they participated in the Women's T20 Challenge held in the final week of IPL 2020, in Sharjah in November 2020. Like the Proteas, they too had a tour of England scheduled in July 2020 cancelled, while a tour of Australia scheduled for January 2021 was deferred due to Covid-19.

"It is really exciting to finally have this tour confirmed and announce our squad that will do duty here in India, and we are looking forward to getting out there to see our ladies prove themselves under different playing conditions," Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng said upon his team's arrival in Lucknow.

"India is always a wonderful place to tour and we are looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead."

The Proteas will now quarantine for a period of six days, followed by a two-day training session before their first ODI on Sunday, 7 March at the Ekana Stadium

The Proteas squad: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk) , Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE

7 March: 1st ODI

9 March: 2nd ODI

12 March: 3rd ODI

14 March: 4th ODI

17 March: 5th ODI

20 March: 1st T20I

21 March: 2nd T20I

23 March: 3rd T20I