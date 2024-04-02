Proteas women looking to be at their best in series decider against Sri Lanka

Despite going down in emphatic fashion to Sri Lanka over the weekend, the Proteas women’s team will have no option but to be at their best to clinch their three-match T20I series decider, in East London, on Wednesday. South Africa battled their way to 137/8 in their 20 overs in the second T20I in Potchefstroom on Saturday, and the modest victory target proved little trouble for the tourists as they won by seven wickets also with seven balls to spare.

Despite opener Anneke Bosch slamming 50 from 32 balls, and allrounder Marizanne Kapp cracking 44 from 36, there was only one other batter that reached double figures for the Proteas women. Skipper Nadine de Klerk attempted to hold the innings together with an unbeaten run-a-ball 16. With wickets falling regularly after the departure of opener Bosch, it will be a cause of concern heading into the final clash.

‘Started well’ “We started well, but lost our way in the last 10 overs. It was the same with the ball and in the field … we let ourselves down as well,” Bosch said. As for the bowlers, it proved difficult to make breakthroughs with Kapp, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Masabata Klaas all going wicketless.