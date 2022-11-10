Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, November 10, 2022

Proteas women T20 World Cup build-up takes shape with India and West Indies tri-series

Ayabonga Khaka and her SA teammates will face India and the West Indies in January.

Ayabonga Khaka and her SA teammates will face India and the West Indies in January. Picture: Steve Poole BackpagePix

Published 31m ago

Johannesburg - The South African women’s team will face India and the West Indies, in a triangular series which will form part of their final preparations for the T20 World Cup that will be hosted in SA next year.

The tri-series will take place in East London, from 19 January-2 February. The World Cup starts on 10 February at Newlands. SA’s T20 World Cup opponents in Group A consists of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Bangladesh and five-time champions Australia.

The Proteas recently wrapped up their early season preparations with two training camps, and the players are looking ahead to the Women’s Super League, a four-team tournament that will take place in Cape Town from 11 December.

“These two sides are up there with the most talented and entertaining nations in women’s T20 cricket, having featured in two of the last four finals, with the West Indies lifting the trophy in 2016,” said CSA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe.  “This will give the Proteas a highly competitive build-up to the ultimate prize of the T20 World Cup.”

Women’s T20I Tri-Series (South Africa, India, West Indies)

Thursday, 19 January 2023 – 19h00 SAST

1st Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Saturday, 21 January 2023 – 15h00 SAST

2nd Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Monday, 23 January 2023 – 19h00 SAST

3rd Tri-Series T20I: India vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 – 15h00 SAST

4th Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs West Indies (Buffalo Park, East London)

Saturday, 28 January 2023 – 19h00 SAST

5th Tri-Series T20I: South Africa vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Monday, 30 January 2023 – 15h00 SAST

6th Tri-Series T20I: West Indies vs India (Buffalo Park, East London)

Thursday, 02 February 2023 – 15h00 SAST

Tri-Series Final (Buffalo Park, East London)

IOL Sport

