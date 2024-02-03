Proteas Women thumped in first ODI by Australia

Australia delivered a strong performance, led by Beth Mooney and Alana King, securing an eight-wicket victory in the first One-Day International (ODI) against the Proteas Women at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday on the back of Marizanne Kapp retiring hurt. The win gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the 50-over series and a four-point lead in the multi-format tour.

Mooney, with an unbeaten 52* off 34 deliveries, featuring nine fours, played a crucial role in Australia chasing down South Africa’s total of 105/9 after Kapp (50* off 58 balls; 8 fours) was forced to leave the pitch injured after being struck on the left arm before King picked up figures of 3/19. After winning the toss and electing to set a score, Australia's seamers, Megan Schutt (1/1) and Ellyse Perry (1/8), quickly dismissed Laura Wolvaardt (4) and Tazmin Brits (1). Kim Garth (2/18) then removed Anneke Bosch without scoring, leaving South Africa on 9/3 in the eighth over.

Kapp and Luus steady the ship Despite the early setbacks, Kapp and Suné Luus (6) steadied the ship, taking the away side to 34/3 in the 13th over before Annabel Sutherland (1/22) claimed Australia’s fourth wicket. Chloé Tryon (10) and Kapp added a further 22 runs before Tryon was caught out in the deep attempting a lofted shot off Ashleigh Gardner (1/12). With South Africa struggling at 56/5, Kapp displayed resilience, guiding the team to 77/5 at the halfway mark before reaching her 13th ODI fifty. Unfortunately, while completing her second run to bring up her half-century, Kapp was hit by a ball en route to the stumps and wicket-keeper, forcing her to retire hurt.

Following Kapp's departure, King made an immediate impact, trapping Sinalo Jafta (0) and Nadine de Klerk (18) leg-before wicket. Garth and King then wrapped up the innings with the dismissals of Nonkululeko Mlaba (0) and Ayabonga Khaka (3). In their chase, Australia's openers Alyssa Healy (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (12) built a 38-run stand within eight overs before Masabata Klaas (1/22) dismissed Litchfield. De Klerk (1/19) soon found the top-edge of Healy, and Jafta took a comfortable catch behind the stumps, reducing Australia to 42/2. With 64 runs still needed for victory, Perry (16*) and Mooney formed a match-winning half-century stand for the third wicket, guiding Australia to a comfortable win with Mooney reaching her 15th ODI fifty with a winning four.