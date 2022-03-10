Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Proteas Women to face Ireland in T20s and ODIs in June

FILE - The Proteas Women will play three T20 and three One-Day Internationals against Ireland, all in Dublin between June 3 and 17 this year. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg — The South African women’s will have a two week stop over in Ireland later this year to play a set of T20 and One-Day Internationals against their Irish counterparts as part of a lengthy tour of the United Kingdom this winter.

The Proteas will play three T20 and three One-Day Internationals against Ireland, all in Dublin between June 3 and 17 this year.

The three One-Dayers will form part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025, an important qualifying cycle ahead of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The six-match Ireland tour will precede a multi-format trip to England for the

Proteas, where they will face the hosts in an historic once-off Test match in Taunton, three ODIs and three T20Is between 27 June and 25 July. Thereafter the team will play in the Commonwealth Games, with that competition taking place using the T20 format.

Momentum Proteas Tour to Ireland Itinerary:

T20 International Series:

Fri, 03 June – 1 st T20 International,Pembroke, Dublin

Mon, 06 June – 2 nd T20 International, Pembroke, Dublin

Wed, 08 June – 3 rd T20 International, Pembroke, Dublin

One-Day International Series:

Sat 11 June – 1st ODI, Clontarf, Dublin

Tue 14 June – 2nd ODI, Clontarf, Dublin

Fri 17 June – 3rd ODI, Clontarf, Dublin

IOL Sport

