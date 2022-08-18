Proteas women to play two Tests in new FTP schedule

Johannesburg - The South African women’s team will play two Tests as part of a new Future Tours Programme created for the women’s game, but will have just one T20 series before playing in the T20 World Cup at home next year. The Proteas played their first Test in eight years against England in July, drawing a rain interrupted match in Taunton.

The team will play the first of those two Tests against Australia in February 2024, a tour that will also include three T20s and three one-day internationals. The next Test match is against England in November 2024, a home series, like the one that took place recently in England, that will also feature three T20s and three ODIs. “The programme will not only assist in providing structure and consistency in long-term planning and scheduling, but it will also go a long way in the prioritisation of resources to ensure ultimate readiness for the impending tours and events,” said Cricket SA’s director of cricket Enoch Nkwe. As for next year’s T20 World Cup, there is a worrying lack of matches between the end of the Commonwealth Games and the start of the tournament in February.

SA will play just four T20s against the West Indies, and most likely the team’s management will be relying on players participating in competitions like The Hundred in England, and the Australian Women’s Big Bash League that will be played in October. Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail and Mignon du Preez are all currently involved in the The Hundred and will likely be contracted in the Big Bash League as well. The Proteas will play nine ODIs in the lead up to the 2025 World Cup, which will be played in India.

The complete ICC Women’s FTP can be located here. Related Video: IOL Sport