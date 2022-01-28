Proteas Women win toss and bowl against West Indies women in first ODI

The four match series is being used by both sides as preparation for the 50-over World Cup that starts in New Zealand in March.

Johannesburg - Sune Luus won the toss, and South Africa chose to bowl first in the opening One-Day International with the West Indies here on Friday.

Lulus, who has replaced Dane van Niekerk as the Proteas captain after Van Niekerk broke her ankle at home, said the outcome of the series didn't matter too much to her side, and that she was more interested in assessing different combinations.

With that in mind it was no surprise that veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was left out of the starting eleven on Friday with Masabatha Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka providing seam bowling assistance to spearhead Shabnim Ismail.

At the top of the order, with Lizelle Lee missing due to Covid, Tazmin Brits will partner Laura Wolvaardt.