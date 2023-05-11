Proteas Women’s success sees big financial boost as Momentum extends sponsorship

Gqeberha – To cap off what has been a historical year for women’s cricket in South Africa, Momentum has extended its sponsorship of women’s cricket in the country. The success of the Proteas Women at the T20 World Cup earlier this year has had a huge impact on women’s cricket in SA.

The same can be said about the success of the very first women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup that SA also hosted last summer. Through both tournaments, women’s cricket at large received the support and attention the game needs. As a result of all the wonderful steps taken towards growing women’s cricket over the last summer, Cricket SA and Momentum have announced the extension of their commitment to growing the women’s game.

Momentum has been on many occasions the sole sponsor of women’s cricket in SA and on Thursday, they extended their commitment to reach the SA Women’s U19 team as well. CSA and Momentum mutually agreed that Momentum would relinquish headline sponsorship of the Proteas Women to concentrate on other properties within the cricket ecosystem. Although Momentum will no longer be headline sponsor of the Proteas Women, they continue with their passion to support women in sport through these two national cricket teams.

“CSA’s partnership with Momentum has been enduring for many years, founded in the shared passion of making cricket accessible to all. We are pleased with the road travelled with Momentum to make women’s cricket the shining brand it is today,” said Cricket SA chief executive Pholetsi Moseki. “This extension comes at the time when the Proteas Women have done South Africa proud and making history by featuring in the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, a feat no other South African national cricket team has achieved. I am confident that it will be an added morale booster for the team as it prepares for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in Bangladesh. “I thank Momentum for its companionship in our journey to making women’s cricket a formidable force to be reckoned with. It is through Momentum’s contribution as headline sponsor that we can count the advancement of the Proteas Women to the status that they currently enjoy, and for that CSA extends its highest appreciation. I am looking forward to more innings of our collaboration, as we collectively toil to unearth the stars of tomorrow.”