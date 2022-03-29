Proteas Women’s team has inspired males and females to play the game, says Dean Elgar

Cape Town - Proteas Men's captain Dean Elgar believes the Proteas Women's team "have set the benchmark for our cricket in the country". The Proteas' Women's team have been one of the Cricket South Africa’s rare success stories over recent years. Although they have yet to win any major silverware, they have qualified for the semi-finals of both the last 50-overs women's World Cup and T20 World Cup.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Proteas Men's last major ICC tournament semi-final was the 2015 World Cup epic against New Zealand in Auckland. They have since failed to reach the knockout stages of the 2016 and 2021 T20 World Cups and not forgetting the horror show that was the 2019 World Cup where they won just three games out of nine. The Proteas Women's team's latest date with destiny though is another 50-overs World Cup semi-final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch - the same venue where Elgar's men recently shared a series with World Test champions New Zealand - against defending champions England on Thursday. "They have been brilliant, over the last few years they have set the benchmark for our cricket in the country," Elgar said on Monday in Durban where his team are preparing to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.

"They have inspired, females, boys and men to play the game. They have a massive game coming up. If they keep doing what they have been of late, the result will fall their way."

Story continues below Advertisment

Elgar is confident the Sune Luus and her charges can overcome the challenge England pose to become the first senior Proteas team - male or female - to advance to a World Cup final. "Finals cricket is never easy, but they way our ladies have conducted themselves has been brilliant. I definitely think it has rubbed off on the men’s game. Hopefully their success can continue and they can get us some silverware." Elgar also stated that he has sent his personal well-wishes to the Proteas Women's team via his former Knights teammate Dillon du Preez, who is the South African bowling coach in New Zealand.