The Proteas Women’s team have relieved all-rounder Suné Luus of the leadership reins for the upcoming tour to Pakistan, but have kept coach Hilton Moreeng in position after the duo led the first South African team – male or female – to a senior ICC World Cup final a few months ago. Luus, who performed the role on an interim basis the past two years, replaced former skipper Dané van Niekerk ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

Van Niekerk retired from international cricket following a fallout with Cricket SA due to her non-selection for the home T20 World Cup, after she failed to meet the required fitness standards. CSA have since changed their stance related to the fitness criteria, with the head coach now empowered with the final decision to select the affected player or not. The Proteas leadership options for the Pakistan tour have been further limited, with 29-year-old all-rounder Chloe Tryon requesting “a leave of absence”.

The tour will be from September 1-14, with a three-match T20I series and three match One-Day International series at the National Stadium in Karachi. It has been a tumultuous period for the Proteas Women’s team since the historic finals day at Newlands in February. Fast bowler Shabnim Ismail also retired, with Tumi Sekhukhune replacing her for the Pakistan trip.

There was also plenty of uncertainty over Moreeng’s future role after his contract expired in June. The 45-year-old, who has been at the helm for the past decade, led the Proteas to a T20 World Cup final (2023), a T20 World Cup semi-final (2020) and successive 50-over World Cup semi-finals (2017 and 2022) over the past five years. However, a core of senior players expressed their dissatisfaction with the length of Moreeng’s tenure, and openly canvassed for a fresh coaching perspective. CSA recently unveiled a new position, “head of Women’s Cricket”, but it is understood Moreeng was not interested in that role.

CSA have, therefore, extended the contracts of Moreeng and his current management team until December 31, in order to oversee the Pakistan tour, the New Zealand inbound tour and the pending home Bangladesh tour in December, which forms part of the Women’s Future Tours Programme 2022-25. “I would like to take this opportunity to share my heartfelt gratitude to Hilton Moreeng for his unwavering commitment and exceptional service to the Proteas Women’s team since 2012,” said CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe. “On behalf of CSA and the team, I am also eager to declare my sincere appreciation to Suné Luus for her outstanding leadership and remarkable achievements.”