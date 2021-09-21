Super Over doesn’t belong in ODI cricket, says Proteas star Lizelle Lee

Proteas Women’s team opener Lizelle Lee “totally disagrees” with utilising a Super Over to decide One-Day International matches. The Proteas and the West Indies contested a Super Over after the fifth ODI finished in a thrilling tie last Sunday in Antigua. The Windies ultimately edged out the Proteas after restricting the visitors to just five runs. Lee and Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk were the batters sent out to face the six balls.

The most famous Super Over in ODI cricket was, of course, when England and New Zealand Men’s teams contested it at the culmination of the epic 2019 World Cup semi-final at Lord’s. “It is definitely something that shouldn’t be in an ODI. You can’t take six balls, that’s not going to define what happened in an ODI. I totally disagree with that. I don’t think that should have happened in the first place,” Lee, who is ranked No 2 on the ICC ODI batters list, told reporters. The opener feels that a Super Over is better suited to T20 cricket due to the fast-paced nature of the shortest format.

“T20’s are different. Anything can happen on that day. If you play a bad game then you lose, if you have a good game then you win,” she said. “I think ODI’s are more about skill and adapting to the conditions. There are longer periods of batting and bowling. I don’t think ODI’s should have a Super Over. I totally disagree with that.” Although the Windies claimed the consolation Super Over victory in the final ODI to avoid a 5-0 whitewash, it did not take the shine off superb 4-1 series win by the Proteas. It was also the first time the Proteas had won a series in the Caribbean.

“When we left South Africa and you had told us this would be the result, we would probably have laughed at you because the conditions there are very challenging and the Windies play very well in their conditions,” coach Hiltong Moreeng said. “It shows how hard the girls have worked, and their focus to detail. Overall, the unsung heroes for us were the bowlers, and how they constructed their game plans because they made it very difficult for the home team to score runs. They really showed what a unit they are when they are firing on all cylinders. We take a lot of positives back home with us.” @ZaahierAdams