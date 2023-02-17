By Ongama Gcwabe Gqeberha — Australia are full of confidence going into the clash against the hosts at St. George's Park in Gqeberha.

Heavy rains this afternoon threaten to bring the double header to a halt on Saturday. The rain stopped before 6pm, but the gloomy clouds still hung overhead. South Africa play Australia at 7pm tomorrow, which gives the ground staff enough time to work their magic to get the players a full 40 overs in an important match for the hosts.

"The rain is out of our control," Sune Luus told the media on Friday. "I think it might clear up for our game. We know Australia are a very strong squad. We're going to have to put in a very good performance if we are to beat them. Whether it's raining or not, we have to stay focused on the task." Australia are full of confidence, having won three in three in their World Cup campaign so far. Being defending champions boosts their confidence as well.

The Proteas on the other hand have lost to Sri Lanka and nervously beat New Zealand in Paarl. "Losing that first match against Sri Lanka wasn't part of the plan. It was always going to be a tough match being the opener of the World Cup. "You never quite understand the pressure until you get there. It was very disappointing, but we had a long discussion afterwards about how we want to approach the next games and how we want to play for the rest of the World Cup campaign and it showed in the New Zealand game.

A Dane van Niekerk-led Proteas women's squad narrowly lost to Australia in the semi finals of the last edition of the tournament. Luus is confident her side has no reason to hold back against Australia. "We've played against them. It's always been close games. I don't think they've ever ran away with games and I think that gives us a lot of confidence.

"We have a world class batting attack and a world class bowling attack against a world class team as well. There won't be a reason for us to hold back. The only way to beat a team like Australia is to take the fight to them and that's exactly what we're going to try to do." The wickets prepared in the first two games at St. George's Park have been spinner friendly. This time around, head groundsman Adrian Carter, alongside his assistant and former first-class batter Sithembiso Ndwandwa, have prepared a green top that promises to bring the seamers into the fold a lot more.

"The pitch does look absolutely amazing. There's a bit of grass on it. It looks nice and hard. I think the pace bowlers will play a vital role tomorrow," added Luus. It's all to play for for South Africa as they look to secure a crucial second win in the campaign and keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semi-final. @imongamagcwabe