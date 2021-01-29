Tazmin Brits powers Proteas to victory in opening T20I against Pakistan

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas Women’s team eased to an eight–wicket win in the first T20I against Pakistan on Friday, courtesy of a second career T20I half-century by Tazmin Brits. The victory maintained Sune Luus’ team dominance over the tourists since their arrival in South Africa after the hosts also won the preceding ODI three-match series 3-0 and now lead 1-0 with two T20Is’ remaining. Following the pattern of the ODI series, it was once again the experience of the Proteas bowling unit that proved too much for Pakistan. The hosts’ star new-ball pair of Marizanne Kapp (3/24) and Shabnim Ismail (2/20) struck the initial blows in the Powerplay to peg the visitors back before returning at the death to close out the innings after Pakistan recovered during the middle period through 16-year-old Ayesha Naseem (31 off 25 balls), Kainat Imtiaz (24) and Nida Dar (22 not out). Coach Hilton Moreeng had stated prior to the start of this series that South Africa would look to give fringe players opportunities as they build towards the T20 World Cup on home soil in 2023.

Regular captain Dane van Niekerk is, of course, absent for this Pakistan tour through injury, which automatically left a vacancy at the top of the T20 order alongside Lizelle Lee.

Moreeng and the fellow national selectors deserve credit for not pushing Laura Wolvaardt back up to open after her success in the middle-order during the last T20 World Cup in Australia.

Instead, the brainstrust promoted the strongly-built Brits to partner her North West teammate Lee and it proved a revelation for the Proteas.

Brits showed she could potentially offer South Africa a host of options – even when Van Niekerk returns – for the tall right-hander struck the ball powerfully down the ground, but also managed to rotate the strike without much fuss during her undefeated innings of 52.

Equally, Brits is extremely athletic and is a real asset to the Proteas in the field and Moreeng will certainly hope that she is able to consistently put in performances of such quality going forward.

Brits had solid support throughout her innings with Lee contributing 22 upfront before Kapp (28) joined her at the crease.

The veteran all-rounder guided the rookie through the majority of the chase by maintaining the run-rate required without taking any undue risk. The pair shared a 69-run partnership for the second wicket before Kapp fell over to a ball drifting down the leg-side, which allowed Pakistan wicket-keeper Muneeba Ali to take off the bails.

South Africa suffered no further scares with Britz and Wolvaardt (15 not out off 10 balls) comfortably taking the home side over the line with an over to spare.

SCORECARD

Pakistan: 124/8 (Naseem 31, Imtiaz 24, Kapp 3/24, Ismail 2/20)

South Africa: 125/2 (Britz 52*, Kapp 28, Lee 22, Anwer 2/29)

South Africa won by eight wickets

