Twitter reaction to Dane van Niekerk’s T20 Women’s World Cup omission

Cape Town — Dane van Niekerk’s omission from the Proteas T20 Women’s World Cup squad on Tuesday had social media buzzing.
Van Niekerk was left out of the side after failing to meet minimum criteria for Cricket South Africa’s fitness benchmark. Here are some of the reactions, including the former captain’s.
Dane van Niekerk was gutted.
Absolutely BROKEN.. https://t.co/oS4DX7CIkS— Danevn81 (@Danevn811) January 31, 2023
Dane van Niekerk omitted from Proteas women’s T20 World Cup squad after failing fitness test
SA’s celebs backing Proteas Women to win T20 World Cup on home soil
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Capetonians invited to join beach cricket fun in Camps Bay
Netball quad series sees SA take on the sport’s powerhouses ahead of the World Cup
Proteas Women gearing up for home World Cup with Tri Series
It's good to be back, says Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk after her 50
Teammate and wife Marizanne Kapp expressed her sadness on Twitter
One of the best captains in world cricket ❤️ Jy gaan gemis word! Die Here het groter planne! 💔 https://t.co/dEbl2Z8Ikp— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) January 31, 2023
Dale Steyn joined the conversation…
Oh fuck, I missed my 2km time by seconds, must mean I’m shit.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 31, 2023
BBC commentator Alison Mitchell also weighed in…
Is intl cricketing fitness to be measured solely on a 2km run?Intrigued to get opinion of high perf coaches - is it simply fair & right to demand a clean set of fitness tests from all players, no matter what else they bring? Or should a more rounded view be taken? #T20WorldCup— Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) January 31, 2023
Tony Robinson OBE questioned if discrimination was to blame
I don't like this.— Tony Robinson OBE (@TonyRobinsonOBE) January 31, 2023
Cricket South Africa said all-rounder Van Niekerk, 29, did not achieve the required time for a two-kilometre run.
Dane Van Niekerk is South Africa's best player and captain for 6 years.
Many of the GOATS - men & women - would have failed.
Discrimination?
IOL Sport