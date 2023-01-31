Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Twitter reaction to Dane van Niekerk’s T20 Women’s World Cup omission

Dane Van Niekerk has been left out of the Proteas’ squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup

FILE - Dane van Niekerk has been left out of the Proteas’ squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — Dane van Niekerk’s omission from the Proteas T20 Women’s World Cup squad on Tuesday had social media buzzing.

Van Niekerk was left out of the side after failing to meet minimum criteria for Cricket South Africa’s fitness benchmark. Here are some of the reactions, including the former captain’s.

Dane van Niekerk was gutted.

Teammate and wife Marizanne Kapp expressed her sadness on Twitter

Dale Steyn joined the conversation…

BBC commentator Alison Mitchell also weighed in…

Tony Robinson OBE questioned if discrimination was to blame

IOL Sport

