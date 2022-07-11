WATCH: Marizanne Kapp wins ICC Player of the Month award for June

Centurion - South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp won the International Cricket Council (ICC) women’s Player of the Month award for June, it was announced on Monday. England’s Jonny Bairstow won the men’s Player of the Month award.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kapp was selected the ICC Women’s Player of the Month, thanks to her solid and fierce resistance in the face of a hostile England bowling attack in the Test match at Taunton which secured her side a valuable draw. In what was her first Test match since 2014, Kapp came in with her side’s backs against the wall at 45 for four and produced a batting masterclass. She demonstrated her full repertoire of classy stroke-play on the way to scoring a national record of 150. Her resistance salvaged a respectable 284 for her team in the first innings, and while England set an imposing score in response, Kapp once again starred for her team with a score of 43 not out before rain curtailed play on the final day.

On winning the award Kapp said: ““It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver. “What made my first Test century so special was that, number one, our first Test match (in 2014) was an absolute nightmare. Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation for the Test match because I was unwell and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four, it is something that will stay with me throughout my career.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and then having to bat with the tail as well, those partnerships are what also made it so special.” Reflecting on the award, former England international and member of the voting panel Lydia Greenway commented: “Playing in just her second Test match, Kapp showed resilience and high levels of skill to keep South Africa in the fight. In a weakened South Africa team due to injury, Kapp showed why she is one of the best all-rounders in the world by taking responsibility with bat and ball.” IOL Sport