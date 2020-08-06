WATCH: SA’s Wolvaardt signs for Adelaide Strikers

JOHANNESBURG - South African cricketer Laura Wolvaardt on Thursday signed for Australian outfit Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash. The 21-year-old set the international scene alight earlier this year at the Women’s T20 World Cup with scores of 53 and 41 unbeaten against Pakistan and Australia. WATCH: South African cricketer @LauraWolvaardt signed for Australian outfit @StrikersWBBL in the Women’s Big Bash. Video credit: Michael Sherman/@AfriNewsAgency pic.twitter.com/z0Us6IjCnw — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) August 6, 2020 It will not be her first foray into Aussie cricket, as Wolvaardt already spent two seasons with the Brisbane Heat. Adelaide Strikers coach Luke Williams said: “We're extremely pleased to have secured the signing of Laura who we think is an exceptional young talent and will fit into our group nicely. “We were very impressed by her standout performances on the biggest stage of them all, the T20 World Cup, and we're excited for what she will bring to the Strikers batting order, and her versatility in that order.”

Wolvaardt said: “I am so excited to be joining the Strikers. They are an amazing cricket team and almost went all the way to win the tournament last year.

“I have been lucky enough to play at both the Adelaide Oval and the Karen Rolton Oval, and both are such beautiful cricket grounds and the city is wonderful too.

“I spent some time in Adelaide earlier this year for the World Cup. I am really excited to meet the team and to make some good memories on and off the field this year.”

Last month, Wolvaardt was named Momentum Proteas One-Day International Cricketer of the Year and SA Women’s Player’s Player of the Year.

African News Agency (ANA)