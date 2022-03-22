Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
We lost it in the field - Proteas captain Sune Luus after woeful display against Aussies

South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail in action during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 cricket match against Australiaat the Basin Reserve, Wellington New Zealand, 22 March 2022. Picture: John Cowpland/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - South African captain Sune Luus has admitted her team "lost it a bit in the field" in the five-wicket defeat to Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Proteas delivered a woeful fielding display after posting a competitive 271/5, courtesy of half-centuries from Laura Wolvaardt (90) and Luus (51), before Australian captain Meg Lanning powered her team home with an unbeaten 135.

"I think we had a great first innings and 270 was par. It is nice to contribute and the batters coming after us are also contributing, which helps us set big totals," Luus said.

"But Meg was excellent. It's always a difficult one, but on another day the bowling attack would have defended that."

South Africa's fielders certainly did not provide the bowling unit with the support they needed, especially against a powerful batting unit like Australia possesses.

South Africa dropped four chances and wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty also did not attempt to dive when Lanning edged wide of her on just seven.

Lizelle Lee was the biggest culprit as she dropped two catches off Shabnim Ismail's bowling - much to the irritation of the Proteas fast bowler who was in the midst of a fiery spell.

"We just lost it a bit on the field, probably lost a bit of focus. We will discuss it after the game and won't repeat it. Ismail bowled extremely well and was hitting Chetty's gloves hard," Luus said.

Victory over Australia would have ensured South Africa's passage to the semi-finals, but they instead now face a crucial clash against the West Indies in just a couple of days time.

"We have got one day to prepare for West Indies, we haven't yet nailed the semis," Luus said.

@ZaahierAdams

