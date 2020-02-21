JOHANNESBURG – If Mark Boucher and his coaching staff were looking for an improved performance with the ball, based on lessons learned from the series loss to England last week, they didn’t see it here from South Africa on Friday night.
Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt claimed he’d given the bowlers ‘homework’ in the days leading up to the opening match of this series, but he’d better check what they submitted, because if what they implemented here on Friday night is anything to go by, then the whole curriculum needs to be ripped up.
South Africa bowled too short, there were 12 wides and the yorkers everyone talked about bowling last week were, but for a handful last night, absent too. It was ill-disciplined and unbecoming of a professional unit who seem better at making excuses - like ‘the yorker is a really difficult ball to execute,’ - than actually getting out on the field and doing their jobs properly.
It would be easy to call for vast changes, but then this is the best there is in the country right now, something Langeveldt had to acknowledge a few days ago. As such the onus is on them to improve and for Langeveldt and Boucher to show patience.
Australia smashed 70 runs in the Power Play with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith dining out on a variety of shorts balls, wide ones and then over-pitched ones. Out in the field the performances matched the bowling.