JOHANNESBURG – Would the Proteas players benefit from playing in next week’s round of Four-Day series matches?
There’s so much going on in South African cricket right now - the majority of it bad - that asking that question seems stupid.
It feels like the sport is at a crossroads. To the two court cases that Cricket SA have been dragged into, on Wednesday the South African Cricketers Association - the players union - added a dispute. That is to do with the players’ image rights, their use in last year’s Mzansi Super League and the fact that according to Saca, they players haven’t been paid for the use of those image rights, despite Cricket SA agreeing to do so.
There are concerns - and rightly so - about the leadership of Cricket South Africa. And if this country’s administrators aren’t shaken by the fact that their own players have taken them to the High Court - and they really should be worried - then a look at the power of players was given in Bangladesh this week.
Players in that country, led by its most well known cricketer Shakib Al-Hasan, went on strike demanding better pay, among 11 grievances submitted to the sport’s authorities in that country. The strike lasted two days before a meeting with Bangladesh Cricket’s administrators saw it called off.