JOHANNESBURG – Temba Bavuma will return to South Africa’s batting lineup for the fourth and final test against England, with Zubayr Hamza dropped, captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday.
Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lineup with Bavuma coming in at five for the test at The Wanderers, which starts on Friday.
Bavuma returns after injury kept him out of the first test and he was then dropped, causing fierce debate in the country with his modest test average of 31.2, which includes a single century in 65 innings, pitted against the desire to have black players representing the team.
His career-best first class score of 180 in domestic competition last week all but sealed his return.
Yet South Africa have yet to take a decision on who will replace Kagiso Rabada in the bowling department.