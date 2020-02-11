JOHANNESBURG – Mark Boucher wants Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada back in the South African team for the T20 international series against Australia that starts next Friday.
Both players were given time off during the ODI series against England, but their absence from the T20 matches - the first of which will be played in East London tomorrow - caught many by surprise.
Du Plessis said after the Test series that he was looking forward to a full-strength SA taking on a full-strength England in the three-match series that for both teams represents a start of their preparations for the T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in October.
The extended break for both players is understandable given the excessive workload both have had to bear in the last 18 months. Du Plessis is in the early stages of extensive talks about his Proteas future with interim director of cricket Graeme Smith and has stated on a number of occasions that he sees the T20 World Cup as a possible end to his international career.
He needs to get into that squad first however, and in coach Boucher, he seems to have a strong supporter.