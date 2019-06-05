Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Hashim Amla for six on Wednesday. Photo: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

SOUTHAMPTON – Paceman Jasprit Bumrah struck early to dismiss both South African openers as India took control of their opening game of the World Cup on Wednesday. Bumrah, the world’s top-ranked one-day international bowler, had the ball darting around on a cloudy morning in Southampton as he sent back Hashim Amla for six.

Amla, who missed South Africa’s previous match against Bangladesh, defended a delivery with extra bounce from Bumrah, but got an outside edge that was caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to skipper Virat Kohli at third slip as South Africa slipped to 24/2.

The Proteas were 34/2 at the end of 10 overs – the worst start in powerplays by any side in this edition of the 50-over tournament – after electing to bat first.

Captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen put on 54 for the third wicket, but then the latter fell for 22 when he tried a reverse sweep and was bowled around his legs by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Du Plessis followed five balls later when Chahal got through his bat and pad to dismiss the skipper for 38.

There was further drama for the South Africans when JP Duminy went back to a Kuldeep Yadav delivery and was trapped lbw for three, which left the Proteas on 89/5.

South Africa, who desperately need a win after losing their first two games, have been hit by a spate of injuries.

Paceman spearhead Dale Steyn made an early exit from the tournament without playing a game.

India, among the tournament favourites, are playing their first game in the round-robin event that concludes on July 14 in London.

Latest Score: South Africa 132/5 off 34 overs

AFP