Buttler fined by ICC for swearing at Philander









Things became heated between keeper England Jos Buttler and Vernon Philander when a throw from mid-off hit Philander. Photo: screengrab from Supersport CAPE TOWN - England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has received a fine equating to 15 percent of his match fee following his expletive-laden tirade at Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander on the final day of the second Test at Newlands. With England needing three more wickets to win and the South Africans trying to claim a draw, things became heated when a throw from mid-off hit Philander. Buttler expressed his frustration by letting rip at the batsman, telling Philander: “Out of the f***ing way. F***ing move. No one is going to f***ing give it to you, just move. F***ing knobhead. F***ing, get past that f***ing gut.”

It was not clear if Philander responded at all, but Buttler’s words could be heard clearly on the live TV broadcast from the stump microphone.

The International Cricket Council announced on Thursday that Buttler had breached level 1 of their code of conduct, relating to the “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match”.

Apart from the fine, Buttler has also received one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and reserve umpire Allahudien Palekar levelled the charges, and Buttler admitted to the offence, and accepted the sanction tabled by match referee Andy Pycroft.

England won the Newlands clash by 189 runs to level the four-match series at 1-1. The third Test will start on January 16 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.





IOL Sport



