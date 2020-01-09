CAPE TOWN - England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has received a fine equating to 15 percent of his match fee following his expletive-laden tirade at Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander on the final day of the second Test at Newlands.
With England needing three more wickets to win and the South Africans trying to claim a draw, things became heated when a throw from mid-off hit Philander.
Buttler expressed his frustration by letting rip at the batsman, telling Philander:
“Out of the f***ing way. F***ing move. No one is going to f***ing give it to you, just move. F***ing knobhead. F***ing, get past that f***ing gut.”