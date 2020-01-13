CAPE TOWN – If the patrons of St George’s Park are expecting another tense and emotion driven Test match after the drama at Newlands, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has acted quickly to diffuse any potential rift between the two teams.
Port Elizabeth was once again shaping up to be the “Round 2” after a heated exchange in the previous Test between Buttler and Vernon Philander at Newlands.
Two years ago the emotions bubbled over between Quinton de Kock and David Warner on the staircase at Kingsmead in Durban before heating up even further in “The Friendly City” when Kagiso Rabada rubbed shoulders with Steve Smith.
Buttler, though, has apologised for his expletive-laden attack on Philander Newlands after the ICC fined him 15 percent of his match fee.
“I’d like to apologise,” Buttler said. “I understand that’s not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist and move on. I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way.