Jos Buttler has acted quickly to diffuse any potential rift between the two teams. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – If the patrons of St George’s Park are expecting another tense and emotion driven Test match after the drama at Newlands, England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has acted quickly to diffuse any potential rift between the two teams. Port Elizabeth was once again shaping up to be the “Round 2” after a heated exchange in the previous Test between Buttler and Vernon Philander at Newlands. Two years ago the emotions bubbled over between Quinton de Kock and David Warner on the staircase at Kingsmead in Durban before heating up even further in “The Friendly City” when Kagiso Rabada rubbed shoulders with Steve Smith. Buttler, though, has apologised for his expletive-laden attack on Philander Newlands after the ICC fined him 15 percent of his match fee. “I’d like to apologise,” Buttler said. “I understand that’s not the way to behave. I take the slap on the wrist and move on. I fully understand that as role models we have a duty to behave in a certain way.

“Sometimes it’s just one of those things: the heat of the moment and a bit of red mist. It’s all done so hopefully it can be swept under the carpet and we move on.”

There has long been a debate around whether television viewers should be able to hear what’s going on out in the middle, particularly when the emotions run high. The former England vice-captain believes that sometimes what’s said in the middle should remain right there.

“In Test cricket there are lots of high emotions at times and things can be said that don’t necessarily mean anything,” Buttler said. “But for viewers at home it can come across very poorly. It’s a tough one.

“We understand the stump mics and being able to hear what goes on adds to the viewing experience but we also like that what goes on the field to stay on the field that things said aren’t necessarily heard by everyone at home. I’m sure it’s up for debate.”

England meanwhile have further illness worries with captain Joe Root missing training yesterday, although Buttler is confident the skipper will be ready for the all-important third Test starting later this week.

Equally, he believes the tourists are well-stocked to accommodate the “huge blow” of losing veteran seamer James Anderson for the remainder of the series. Anderson was ruled out of the final two Tests with a rib injury.

“Hopefully it is just today,” Buttler said of Root missing training. “He will be frustrated because nobody wants to miss training less than Joe. It is a bit a story of the tour, but I am sure he will be fine.

“We do have two guys (Mark Wood and Jofra Archer) on the side potentially that can come in. Exciting guys, ‘Woodie’ is champing at the bit to get back in and been working really hard. We know what Jofra has done in his short Test career so far. Two very exciting guys to come in.”

Cape Argus

