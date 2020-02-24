CAPE TOWN – Amidst the euphoria of South Africa’s historic six-wicket victory over England at the Waca, it sometimes easy to forget the small moments within the game that led to the eventual outcome.
Everyone will forever remember Mignon du Preez – and rightly so – for smashing the final two deliveries out of the park, and also Ayabhonga Khaka’s fine spell earlier in the day, but it’s often just a word of motivation here or there that gets the team over the line.
Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk certainly believes in setting the tone through old-fashioned team talks within the huddle on the field, and Sunday’s at the halfway point of the game certainly appeared inspirational.
South Africa had just restricted England to a below-par 123/8, but there was an animated Van Niekerk appearing as if she was reading the riot act to her team.
“It was more just Dane saying we've done really well; the bowlers have bowled brilliantly. And for once we've actually been outstanding in the field. That was one of the areas that stood out in the past. But she said she wants every batter that walks into the crease to bat themselves and know they've got a job to do and they can finish it off,” Du Preez said.