JOHANNESBURG – Among many questions the South African team will be asking ahead of the third T20 International against Australia tomorrow, will be the following: Can anyone else besides Quinton de Kock score some big runs please?
It was De Kock who scored four half-centuries in the Test series against England, then a century in the opening One-Day International, followed by another half century in the third match and then two more half-centuries in the five T20 matches South Africa have played against England and Australia.
There was a naughty stat doing the rounds on Sunday afternoon when it looked like Australia would close out the series in Port Elizabeth; in the first T20 International against Australia, De Kock made two runs and the rest of the South African batting combined, 87. In the second match De Kock made 70 and the other five batsmen who went to the middle at St. George’s Park made 88. It’s not a balanced point, but it is a point about South Africa being far too reliant on the captain.
As good as he’s been this season, he can’t keep being the one and only player to contribute significantly on a consistent basis. It would be nice if one or two more players could step up. They may need to, because Australia won’t allow De Kock to beat them again at Newlands.
Temba Bavuma, who batted so brilliantly with De Kock against England has been missing with a hamstring strain, and it is understandable that the medical staff have been careful to throw him back into the fray. Faf du Plessis hasn’t fired yet, although he will point out that had someone been able to stay with him at the Wanderers the outcome there would not have been quite so embarrassing.