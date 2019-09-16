The Amul megabrand will feature on the back of the T20 shirt during the Proteas current tour of India. Photo: @OfficialCSA on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced a new partnership with the Asian brand, Amul, as an official Asian partner to the SA cricket team. Amul is the ninth largest dairy product producer in the world, and the largest food company in India. The company has a total annual turnover USD 7-billion.

The megabrand will feature on the back of the T20 shirt during the Proteas current tour of India.

“CSA is excited about our new partnership with Amul,” said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“The CSA-Amul partnership, which is facilitated by our international marketing partner, ITW, is going to be a powerful one.”

“Amul shares our values,” said Kugandrie Govender, CSA Chief Commercial Officer.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity of a unique partnership that will not only offer Amul a new and exciting platform, but also strengthen the relationship between the Proteas and our fans in the sub-continent.”

African News Agency (ANA)



