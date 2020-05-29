Cricket SA announce nominees for first-ever 'virtual' Awards

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa will host its first ‘virtual awards’ in July as it continues to follow the stipulations of the government’s lockdown regarding large gatherings. As has been the case for some of its affiliates - who have held traditional season ending award ceremonies on-line - Cricket SA will follow suit with its annual Awards, which recognise the top achievers in the game. Unsurprisingly, Quinton de Kock leads the way this year earning six nominations across various international categories including Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Players Player of the Year. In a summer in which the national men’s team struggled - mostly as a result of Cricket SA’s incompetent administration - De Kock was the standout. He made one of the two Test centuries scored by Proteas batsman in the 2019/20 season and he led efficiently after being made captain of the limited overs teams. "I think I played decently, there was a time when I was starting to get grumpy when I wasn’t converting all my starts into big scores during the Test matches against England. I still want to get better & obviously to start scoring big hundreds for the team." Quinton de Kock pic.twitter.com/MmFA9D4vEw — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 28, 2020

Joining De Kock in the men’s player of the year category is Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. The latter was superb in carrying an ailing and inexperienced attack during a difficult Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker, with 18.

Ngidi came into his own in the limited overs matches, bowling superbly at the ‘death’ to help South Africa win a thrilling T20 International against Australia in Port Elizabeth, while his 6/58 in the second One-Day International against the same opponents, helped South Africa win that series in Bloemfontein - the team’s first series win across any format in over a year.

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp dominate the women’s categories. Wolvaardt is nominated in five international categories including the player of the year, in which she’ll be competing against Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismael. Kapp, Ismael and Wolvaardt are the nominees in the women’s Players’ Player of the year.

“As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition,” said Jeremy Fredericks, the convenor of the judging panel. “Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.”

”The judging panel was impressed by the overall performances during the season of the nominees in the various categories,” Fredericks added.

Not hosting a ceremony this year, will also help Cricket SA’s budget. Last year a number of people who would normally attend - especially cricket scribes from outside Gauteng - were not accommodated as had happened in previous years. This year, everyone will have to watch the ‘ceremony’ on-line on July 4.

Lungi Ngidi (right) was nominated in the category of Men's Cricketer of the Year. Photo: twitter.com/AmiconeDigital

The Cricket SA Annual Awards nominations are:

Semi-Professional Awards

PITCHVISION PROVINCIAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard das Neves (Easterns)

JP Triegaardt (Northern Cape)

Geoffrey Toyana (Northerns)

CSA PROVINCIAL ONE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)

Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape)

Basheer Walters (EP)

Codi Yusuf (Gauteng)

CSA PROVINCIAL THREE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Andrea Agathangelou (Easterns)

Patrick Botha (Free State)

Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape)

Domestic Professional Awards

DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON

Wandile Makwetu (VKB Knights)

Wesley Marshall (Momentum Multiply Titans)

Thando Ntini (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

PITCHVISION COACH OF THE SEASON

Mark Boucher (Proteas)

Wandile Gwavu (Imperial Lions)

Robin Peterson (Warriors)

FOUR-DAY FRANCHISE SERIES CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Reynard van Tonder (VKB Knights)

MOMENTUM ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON

Mbulelo Budaza (VKB Knights)

Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)

Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)

Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbest Dolphins)

SA's Keshav Maharaj in action. Photo: twitter.com/ICC

International Professional Awards

STANDARD BANK T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Temba Bavuma

Quinton de Kock

Lungi Ngidi

STANDARD BANK ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

Heinrich Klaasen

Lungi Ngidi

STANDARD BANK TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

Anrich Nortje

Kagiso Rabada

SA MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

David Miller

RAM DELIVERY OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp

Anrich Nortje

Vernon Philander

KFC STREETWISE AWARD

Mignon du Preez

Lungi Ngidi

Laura Wolvaardt

Shabnim Ismail in action for South Africa during the 2019 4th Women T20 Cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Stadium in May 2019. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

MOMENTUM PROTEAS T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Nadine de Klerk

Shabnim Ismail

Lizelle Lee

MOMENTUM PROTEAS ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Marizanne Kapp

Ayabonga Khaka

Laura Wolvaardt

MOMENTUM PROTEAS PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Shabnim Ismail

Luara Wolvaardt

Marizanne Kapp

SA FANS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Sune Luus

Laura Wolvaardt

Ayabonga Khaka

Mignon du Preez

Shabnim Ismail

Marizanne Kapp

Tabraiz Shamsi

David Miller

Lungi Ngidi

Kagiso Rabada

Quinton de Kock

Anrich Nortje

MOMENTUM PROTEAS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Shabnim Ismail

Lizelle Lee

Laura Wolvaardt

SA MEN’S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

Quinton de Kock

Lungi Ngidi

Anrich Nortje

