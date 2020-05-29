Cricket SA announce nominees for first-ever 'virtual' Awards
JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa will host its first ‘virtual awards’ in July as it continues to follow the stipulations of the government’s lockdown regarding large gatherings.
As has been the case for some of its affiliates - who have held traditional season ending award ceremonies on-line - Cricket SA will follow suit with its annual Awards, which recognise the top achievers in the game.
Unsurprisingly, Quinton de Kock leads the way this year earning six nominations across various international categories including Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Players Player of the Year.
In a summer in which the national men’s team struggled - mostly as a result of Cricket SA’s incompetent administration - De Kock was the standout. He made one of the two Test centuries scored by Proteas batsman in the 2019/20 season and he led efficiently after being made captain of the limited overs teams.
"I think I played decently, there was a time when I was starting to get grumpy when I wasn’t converting all my starts into big scores during the Test matches against England. I still want to get better & obviously to start scoring big hundreds for the team." Quinton de Kock pic.twitter.com/MmFA9D4vEw— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 28, 2020
Joining De Kock in the men’s player of the year category is Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje. The latter was superb in carrying an ailing and inexperienced attack during a difficult Test series against England, finishing as the leading wicket-taker, with 18.
Ngidi came into his own in the limited overs matches, bowling superbly at the ‘death’ to help South Africa win a thrilling T20 International against Australia in Port Elizabeth, while his 6/58 in the second One-Day International against the same opponents, helped South Africa win that series in Bloemfontein - the team’s first series win across any format in over a year.
Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp dominate the women’s categories. Wolvaardt is nominated in five international categories including the player of the year, in which she’ll be competing against Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismael. Kapp, Ismael and Wolvaardt are the nominees in the women’s Players’ Player of the year.
“As always, these awards are tough to judge due to the stiff nature of the competition,” said Jeremy Fredericks, the convenor of the judging panel. “Our world-class senior players are well established and there is an encouraging number of international newcomers making their mark as well.”
”The judging panel was impressed by the overall performances during the season of the nominees in the various categories,” Fredericks added.
Not hosting a ceremony this year, will also help Cricket SA’s budget. Last year a number of people who would normally attend - especially cricket scribes from outside Gauteng - were not accommodated as had happened in previous years. This year, everyone will have to watch the ‘ceremony’ on-line on July 4.
The Cricket SA Annual Awards nominations are:
Semi-Professional Awards
PITCHVISION PROVINCIAL COACH OF THE YEAR
Richard das Neves (Easterns)
JP Triegaardt (Northern Cape)
Geoffrey Toyana (Northerns)
CSA PROVINCIAL ONE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)
Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape)
Basheer Walters (EP)
Codi Yusuf (Gauteng)
CSA PROVINCIAL THREE-DAY CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Andrea Agathangelou (Easterns)
Patrick Botha (Free State)
Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape)
Domestic Professional Awards
DOMESTIC NEWCOMER OF THE SEASON
Wandile Makwetu (VKB Knights)
Wesley Marshall (Momentum Multiply Titans)
Thando Ntini (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)
PITCHVISION COACH OF THE SEASON
Mark Boucher (Proteas)
Wandile Gwavu (Imperial Lions)
Robin Peterson (Warriors)
FOUR-DAY FRANCHISE SERIES CRICKETER OF THE SEASON
George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)
Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)
Reynard van Tonder (VKB Knights)
MOMENTUM ONE-DAY CUP CRICKETER OF THE SEASON
Mbulelo Budaza (VKB Knights)
Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras)
Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins)
Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbest Dolphins)
International Professional Awards
STANDARD BANK T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Temba Bavuma
Quinton de Kock
Lungi Ngidi
STANDARD BANK ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Quinton de Kock
Heinrich Klaasen
Lungi Ngidi
STANDARD BANK TEST CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Quinton de Kock
Anrich Nortje
Kagiso Rabada
SA MEN’S PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Quinton de Kock
David Miller
RAM DELIVERY OF THE YEAR
Marizanne Kapp
Anrich Nortje
Vernon Philander
KFC STREETWISE AWARD
Mignon du Preez
Lungi Ngidi
Laura Wolvaardt
MOMENTUM PROTEAS T20 INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Nadine de Klerk
Shabnim Ismail
Lizelle Lee
MOMENTUM PROTEAS ODI CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Marizanne Kapp
Ayabonga Khaka
Laura Wolvaardt
MOMENTUM PROTEAS PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Shabnim Ismail
Luara Wolvaardt
Marizanne Kapp
SA FANS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Sune Luus
Laura Wolvaardt
Ayabonga Khaka
Mignon du Preez
Shabnim Ismail
Marizanne Kapp
Tabraiz Shamsi
David Miller
Lungi Ngidi
Kagiso Rabada
Quinton de Kock
Anrich Nortje
MOMENTUM PROTEAS CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Shabnim Ismail
Lizelle Lee
Laura Wolvaardt
SA MEN’S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
Quinton de Kock
Lungi Ngidi
Anrich Nortje
IOL Sport