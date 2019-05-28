Tony de Zorzi in action for the Titans at Boland Park in Paarl. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) on Tuesday announced the dates and squad for the South African Emerging Squad’s upcoming series against their Sri Lanka counterparts in Pretoria and Potchefstroom from June 29 to July 28. The emerging side will take on their sub-continent counterparts in an extended One-Day triangular series also featuring a University Sports South Africa (USSA) side before the two teams lock horns in two four-day matches.

The majority of the matches will be played in Pretoria, at the Groenkloof Oval and the Tuks Oval, while Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will be host to the opening four-day game.

The SA Emerging squad is made up of players from the CSA Powerade National Academy, which is a programme running in a three-year cycle, aimed at the successful transition of players from senior provincial cricket into professional and international cricket.

“This programme is a hugely important part of the CSA development pipeline,” said Vincent Barnes, CSA High Performance Manager. “We’ve approached the programme and the subsequent fixtures holistically, keeping in mind our long-term goal of improving our selection pool, producing quality, professional cricketers and possible future Proteas.

“The National Academy provides a pathway for the development of the players, with the likes of Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile and Raynard van Tonder having all represented the SA U19s recently and have since been a part of the National Academy, going on to breaking through in franchise cricket.

“We are very excited to be hosting Sri Lanka’s emerging side, having played them in the sub-continent last year and we are sure there will be just as much competitive cricket on display, particularly with the USSA side also involved,” Barnes concluded.

The SA Emerging squad is:

Tony de Zorzi, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Matthew Breetzke, Wandile Makwetu, Sinethemba Qeshile, Sibonelo Makhanya, Eathan Bosch, Tshepang Dithole, Tladi Bokako, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Jason Smith, Dayyaan Galiem.

SA Emerging Squad Inbound Tour against Sri Lanka

Tour Itinerary

One Day matches:

June 29: 1st One Day match, SA Emerging v Sri Lanka Emerging, Groenkloof Oval

June 30: 2nd One Day match, SA Emerging v University Sports SA, Groenkloof Oval

July 1: 3rd One Day match, Sri Lanka Emerging v University Sports SA, Groenkloof Oval

July 4: 4th One Day match, University Sports SA v SA Emerging, Tuks Oval

July 5: 5th One Day match, University Sports SA v Sri Lanka Emerging, Tuks Oval

July 6: 6th One Day match, SA Emerging v University Sports SA, Tuks Oval

July 9: 7th One Day match, Sri Lanka Emerging v University Sports SA, Groenkloof Oval

July 10: 8th One Day match, Sri Lanka Emerging v SA Emerging, Groenkloof Oval

July 11: 9th One Day match, University Sports SA v SA Emerging, Groenkloof Oval

July 14: Final, TBC v TBC, Tuks Oval

Jul 18 to 21: 1st Four Day match, SA Emerging v Sri Lanka Emerging, Senwes Park,

July 25 to 28: 2nd Four Day match, SA Emerging v Sri Lanka Emerging, Tuks Oval

African News Agency (ANA)



