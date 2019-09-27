JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa’s chief executive Thabang Moroe said the organisation may not advertise the vital Director of Cricket post in order to save the organisation time ahead of a busy season for the Proteas.
The Director of Cricket is widely viewed as the most important role in Cricket SA’s new structure that was established around the national in the wake of the disastrous 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign. The person would be responsible for overseeing the style of play South Africa wishes to employ and ensure that all development and provincial programs feed into a system that ensures that style is properly implemented.
The role is currently being filled on an interim basis by Corrie van Zyl who is with the national team in India. Moroe said Cricket SA was giving itself until the end of October to fill the position on a permanent basis. Thus far, the Convenor of Selectors is the only position that has been publicly advertised.
However that may not happen with the Director of Cricket job.
“There is a school of thought that we may need to look at a different way to recruit,” said Moroe. “If we advertise we do that for a month, then we give ourselves two weeks to go through CVs to make sure we have the right people, and then there must be interviews and for such a high positioned job, you need to rope in some directors - given their HR experience - and that will then depend on their availability and then you’re looking at two or even three months before a Director of Cricket is employed. And that eats into the England tour.”