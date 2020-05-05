CSA announce new sponsorship with BitCo Telecoms

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced BitCo Telecoms as a new sponsor.

The company has been named as CSA’s and the Proteas official Internet Service Provider for the next five years.

This comes after former sponsors of the national men’s team – Standard Bank – did not renew its deal at the end of April when it expired. The sponsorship by Standard Bank was reported to be worth R100m-a-year.

The bank announced its decision to not renew in December, citing CSA’s governance issues which “damaged Standard Bank’s reputation”.

Led by CSA’s now suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe, the organisation was criticised for a number of reputation mistakes – starting with the revoking of five journalist accreditations.