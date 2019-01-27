Quinton de Kock is the Proteas' newest centurion. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket SA (CSA) on Sunday congratulated Quinton de Kock on becoming the 23rd SA player to achieve 100 caps in the One-Day International format. De Kock achieved the milestone in the fourth ODI – the iconic Pink ODI – against Pakistan at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

“Congratulations to Quinny on reaching this notable milestone,” said CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“We have indeed been blessed by the quality of the men we have had in this specialist and demanding position behind the stumps over the past 28 years. Quinny has followed in the footsteps of Dave Richardson, Mark Boucher and AB de Villiers who are all household names in international cricket."

Quinton de Kock in action in the third Test against Pakistan at the Wanderers. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

“He received international recognition when he was named in both the ICC Test and ODI select XI for the 2017 calendar year and was our own Cricketer of the Year in 2017 as well.

“He is admired not just for his work behind the stumps but for the attacking spirit of enterprise that he brings to his batting. He is one of the most entertaining players of his type on the current world stage.”

African News Agency (ANA)





