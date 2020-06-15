CSA fire Clive Eksteen, but Thabang Moroe case still pending

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Although Cricket SA remains under heavy scrutiny for failing to conclude the investigation into suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe’s alleged misconduct in the time period specified, the embattled organisation terminated Clive Eksteen’s contract on Sunday. Eksteen, the former Proteas spinner who was the head of sales and sponsorship relations, was suspended in October last year along with chief financial officer Naasei Appiah and then acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl. The trio’s suspension related to their dereliction of duties following non-payment of R2.4million of commercial rights fees to the South African Cricketers’ Association relating to the 2018 Mzansi Super League (MSL). Van Zyl was found guilty of bringing the company into disrepute and issued with a final warning in February‚ but returned to work at CSA despite being replaced by former Proteas Test captain Graeme Smith as the new director of cricket. Appiah’s appeal case is still in process, but Eksteen’s verdict has been finalised.

“The Presiding Officer found Mr Eksteen guilty of transgressions of a serious nature and his relationship and employment with CSA has therefore been summarily terminated (summary dismissal) with immediate effect‚” CSA said in a statement on Sunday.

Moroe’s case, though, is the most pressing for CSA after he arrived for work at the Illovo offices last Wednesday due to his initial suspension’s time period having run its course.

CSA were subsequently forced to issue confirmation that Moroe remains suspended until the full investigation is completed.

Moroe has continued to receive his full salary during his six months of suspension - a total income reportedly worth around R2 million.

“CSA assures all stakeholders that the rest of the outstanding disciplinary cases will also be concluded soon‚ so that the situation around these matters can soon be stabilised," the statement continued.

“We view the conclusion of this disciplinary matter as critical for our progression and as a necessary step towards ensuring that CSA enters a new trajectory of firmly focusing on serving the game of cricket.”





IOL Sport