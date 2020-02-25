CAPE TOWN – Almost sitting back like The A-Team’s Colonel John “Hannibal” Smith while puffing away on a cigar, Proteas women’s captain Dane van Niekerk certainly loves it when “a plan comes together”.
The Proteas were on point in everything they set out to do on Sunday at the Waca, leading to a historic six-wicket victory over England in their ICC T20 World Cup opening match.
Plenty had been made about their preparation in the build-up, and the evidence was clear in Perth. South Africa had detailed plans for each England batter, with fielders placed in strategic positions like the unique wide long-off for captain Heather Knight.
This opened up the straight boundary, only for Knight to strike it too close to Shabnim Ismail who took a splendid running catch on the long-on fence. Equally, the promotion of both Van Niekerk - to open - and Marizanne Kapp at No 3 also had the desired effect. The all-rounders added 84 runs for the second wicket, which set up SA’s eventual victory.
“We spoke a lot about our planning and preparation and it’s nice when that comes together,” Proteas captain Van Niekerk said.