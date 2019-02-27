Cricket South Africa added that they had offered him a two-year contract as well, which Duanne Olivier opted not to take up. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

“You might not like it, but it’s REAL!” That was the reaction from former England captain Kevin Pietersen to Duanne Olivier’s decision to sign a Kolpak deal. Olivier effectively called time on his Proteas international career by agreeing to a three-year contract with English county Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Olivier said that his decision was “about more than money”, although he did mention that the move to north England was the best one for him and his family.

But was it the right choice to virtually throw away a blossoming Test career? Olivier had become a permanent fixture in the South African team this summer, and was the Man of the Series against Pakistan.

With his hostile fast bowling, the 26-year-old Olivier claimed 24 wickets in the three-match series.

Cricket South Africa added that they had offered him a two-year contract as well, which Olivier opted not to take up.

The 38-year-old Pietersen wrote on Twitter:

“The #DuaneOlivier scenario:

“EVERY sportsman is a business now!

“Name me someone in business that wouldn’t move jobs for:

1. More money?

2. Less work?

3. Job security?

“It’s the world of sport now! You might not like it, but it’s REAL!”

The #DuaneOlivier scenario:



EVERY sportsman is a business now!



Name me someone in business that wouldn’t move jobs for:

1. More money?

2. Less work?

3. Job security?



It’s the world of sport now! You might not like it, but it’s REAL! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 27, 2019

Recently retired Proteas and Titans all-rounder Albie Morkel added:

“Disappointing to see this, waited for ages to get his chance and made the most of it only to give it away.. don’t want to get involved in debates etc, but surely being at the top of your game and playing test cricket for your country must mean something.”

Disappointing to see this, waited for ages to get his chance and made the most of it only to give it away. don’t want to get involved in debates etc, but surely being at the top of your game and playing test cricket for your country must mean something. pic.twitter.com/ZZjkDtBdWX — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) February 26, 2019

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle thought politics had something to do with Olivier’s decision.

“Another fine young South African fast bowler, Duanne Olivier, turns his back on South Africa to become a Kolpak player in England for Yorkshire. Eventually, financial and political decisions over-ride sporting decisions.”

Another fine young South African fast bowler, Duanne Olivier, turns his back on South Africa to become a Kolpak player in England for Yorkshire. Eventually, financial and political decisions over-ride sporting decisions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 26, 2019





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook