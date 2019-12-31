CAPE TOWN – England are thinking of bringing a specialist spinner back into the line-up after going with an all-pace attack in their last two outings, coach Chris Silverwood said as they arrived in Cape Town for their second test against South Africa starting on Friday.
That means a seamer such as record wicket-taker James Anderson or Stuart Broad may be dropped for a contest expected to be played on a much flatter deck than the first test in Pretoria, which South Africa won by 107 runs inside four days on Sunday.
It was a second successive test without a specialist spinner, as England went instead with seamers Anderson, Broad, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, and part-time contributions from captain Joe Root and Joe Denly.
South Africa is traditionally a seamers' paradise, but the home side went into the first test with spinner Keshav Maharaj, who despite not bowling many overs took two vital wickets in England's second innings. That helped check any hopes the tourists had of reaching the imposing target set them for victory.
“We've got to look at playing a spinner at Newlands. We'll look through the records, what features where and who is going to have most impact on that game. We'll do our homework and go from there,” coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.