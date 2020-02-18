JOHANNESBURG – Graeme Smith hopes that Faf du Plessis can now focus on his own game having been relieved of the burden of captaincy.
Du Plessis announced his resignation as Test and T20 captain on Monday, and later the same day was called into the T20 side for the series against Australia, where he will be an ‘ordinary’ member of the squad that will be led by Quinton de Kock.
“It will be interesting for him. He’s just got to find his space again,” Smith, Cricket SA’s interim Director of Cricket said Tuesday. Smith had some experience of being relieved of the captaincy and becoming an ordinary squad member in the last couple of years of his career in the limited overs formats when AB de Villiers took over. He stressed the importance of Du Plessis continuing to be forthright with teammates and the side’s management.
“These things require honesty within the environment. He and Quinny will need to have a good rapport and the same with Mark (Boucher), so that everyone can make him feel welcome within the space and the environment. The best way to deal with this is to be honest, put your feelings out there and let everyone deal with it.”
Du Plessis’ openness was one of the hallmarks of his captaincy so communicating his feelings and how he views his new status within the team shouldn’t be difficult for him. It will most likely take some of the older team members slightly longer to adjust to having De Kock barking instructions.