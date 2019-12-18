Faf excited about new Proteas journey









Winning the Mzansi Super League title may just have been the tonic Faf du Plessis required to get himself back into the right frame of mind ahead of facing England. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky BackpagePix CAPE TOWN – Faf du Plessis would be the first to admit that 2019 has not been one of his better years. Even though the Proteas captain claimed the coveted SA Cricketer of the Year during this period, it has always been about the team’s performance for Du Plessis. And in that regard it has been a harrowing experience. From a first-ever Test series defeat to an Asian team on home soil when Sri Lanka came to South Africa and took the spoils 2-0, followed by the World Cup debacle in the United Kingdom to ultimately being whitewashed by India 3-0 in the Test series. From previously being “Captain Marvellous” with comparisons being made to England’s legendary skipper Mike Brearley, there were suddenly questions being posed about Du Plessis’ future as the Proteas leader. Temba Bavuma was being pushed heavily in some circles as a potential successor, while Quinton de Kock led the Proteas to a credible 1-1 drawn T20 series result in India. The pressure was certainly starting to show on the previously ultra-cool Du Plessis, while the challenges Cricket SA were facing at boardroom level also weighed heavily on the 35-year-old’s shoulders.

Du Plessis needed something to fall back in love with the game. The Paarl Rocks proved to be the perfect distraction. From the outset of the Mzansi Super League, Du Plessis stated that the tournament was an opportunity to have “some fun”.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and @faf1307 after the stunning last ball win for @Paarl_Rocks against @CT_Blitz. Great day out at Newlands! #MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/dG8Fa8023v — Paarl Rocks (@Paarl_Rocks) November 24, 2019

The fun lasted all the way to a balmy night at Boland Park on Monday evening when Du Plessis led the Rocks to their maiden Mzansi Super League title. It may prove to be just the tonic the Proteas captain required to get himself back into the right frame of mind for the almighty challenge England will pose in just over a week.

“I’ve really enjoyed this campaign. I’ve really enjoyed working with young guys, getting their heads in the right space and getting them to understand their games better,” Du Plessis said after the Rocks romped to an eight-wicket victory over the Tshwane Spartans. “It’s great that experienced guys can talk and help younger players because it does fast track their careers.”

Du Plessis also acknowledged the need to groom new leaders like Bavuma and De Kock as part of a succession plan for the Proteas, but he was by no means ready to hand over the captain’s armband just yet.

“I’m still very motivated to captain in all three formats and that hasn’t changed,” Du Plessis said. “But it is also important to use other captains in this process over the next year when there is an opportunity to use guys. There will be a time that someone else will need to take over and it is a great opportunity to start doing it in small series, it might be one-day cricket, it might be T20 cricket just to expose younger guys to learning.”

What a night and what a campaign it has been for the @paarlrocks #champions #mslt20 🏆🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/FdRD3dsfhM — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) December 17, 2019

The Proteas captain was also upbeat that CSA have made pivotal decisions regarding the Proteas, particularly the appointment of new coach Mark Boucher.

“It’s good that there is a bit of positivity around and there’s excitement in the air, myself included. I am very excited with the start of this new journey,” Du Plessis said.

Cape Times

