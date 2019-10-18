JOHANNESBURG – Former Proteas international Gulam Bodi was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the spot fixing saga in the Ram Slam T20 tournament in 2015.
Bodi pleaded guilty to eight charges of corruption, after being charged under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, which makes provision for the prosecution of corrupt behaviour within sporting events.
Sentence was handed down in the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Friday.
Bodi was the central figure in an ultimately futile attempt to fix parts of matches in the 2015/16 Ram Slam , that also involved six other players, including another former international Alviro Petersen, a teammate of Bodi’s at the Lions franchise, when the scheme was concocted.
Bodi, a big hitting left-hand batsman played two One-Day Internationals and one T20 international for South Africa in 2007, was the middle-man between an Indian betting syndicate and the players.