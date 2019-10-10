JOHANNESBURG – India’s batsmen continued their dominance against South Africa on the opening morning of the second Test in Pune reaching lunch on 77/1.
On a pitch with a green tinge which had more bounce, pace and movement than was the case in the first Test in Visakhapatnam, South Africa’s seam bowlers failed to make proper use of those helpful conditions, with their lines and lengths too inconsistent. As a result they didn’t build enough pressure on the India top order, who’ve given their team a firm platform.
The pitch should ease out through the afternoon, and into day two as well, which will only increase the difficulty of the bowlers’ jobs.
Virat Kohli once again got the call right at the toss, choosing predictably to bat. The home team made one change to the side that won the opening Test by 203 runs, with Hamun Vihari dropped and seam bowler Umesh Yadav brought in for his 42nd Test.
South Africa also strengthened their seam bowling line-up, giving Anrich Nortje his debut, with off-spinner Dane Piedt, who struggled in Visakhapatnam, dropped.