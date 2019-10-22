Shahbaz Nadeem of India celebrates the wicket of Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa during Day Four of the Third Test on Tuesday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – India required just 12 balls on this fourth morning to close off the third and final Test to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the Proteas in Ranchi.

Veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem completed a dream debut by taking the final two wickets, that propelled the World No 1 side to a comprehensive innings and 202-run victory.

Nadeem had substitute batsman Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30, through an excellent catch by W. Saha. The wicket-keeper remained low to the ground to claim a thick bottom edge.

Last-man Lungi Ngidi then lasted just one ball. Ngidi struck a flighted delivery straight back, but only for the ball to smash into his batting partner Anrich Nortje’s chest. With Nortje unable to avoid contact, the ball looped into the gleeful hands of Nadeem to complete the caught-and-bowled.

The comical nature of the final dismissal perfected summed up the series for South Africa, with the visitors often being the victims of their own faults throughout the series.

India now extend their successful home series stretch to 11 straight victories, with their last defeat being back in 2012-13 against England. 

Results:

Third Test, Day 4

India 497/9 dec

South Africa 162 (Hamza 62, Yadav 3-40, Jadeja 2-19) & 133 all out (De Bruyn 30, Shami 3-10, Nadeem 2-18)

India win by 202 runs

Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa caught by Wriddhiman Saha off bowling of Shahbaz Nadeem of India. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
