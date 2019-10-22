Shahbaz Nadeem of India celebrates the wicket of Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa during Day Four of the Third Test on Tuesday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – India required just 12 balls on this fourth morning to close off the third and final Test to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the Proteas in Ranchi. Veteran left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem completed a dream debut by taking the final two wickets, that propelled the World No 1 side to a comprehensive innings and 202-run victory.

Nadeem had substitute batsman Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 30, through an excellent catch by W. Saha. The wicket-keeper remained low to the ground to claim a thick bottom edge.

Last-man Lungi Ngidi then lasted just one ball. Ngidi struck a flighted delivery straight back, but only for the ball to smash into his batting partner Anrich Nortje’s chest. With Nortje unable to avoid contact, the ball looped into the gleeful hands of Nadeem to complete the caught-and-bowled.