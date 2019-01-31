JOHANNESBURG – Chloe Tryon has been ruled out of the women’s T20 international series against Sri Lanka after the reoccurrence of a groin injury.
The Proteas all-rounder and vice-captain is aiming to be fit enough to return for the ODI series starting on 11 February in Potchefstroom.
Suné Luus has received a lifeline and has been recalled to the team after she was not named in the original squad for the tour.
The three-match series is a televised double-header alongside the men’s KFC T20 series starting on Friday, at Newlands.
The South Africa Women's T20 series squad is:
Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Suné Luus (Northerns), Lizelle Lee (North West), Tazmin Brits (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Saarah Smith (Western Province), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Zintle Mali (Border), Faye Tunnicliffe (wicket-keeper, Boland), Masabata Klaas (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns).
African News Agency (ANA)