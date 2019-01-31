Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon (right) during the match against the New Zealand White Ferns on 11 October 2016. Photo: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Chloe Tryon has been ruled out of the women’s T20 international series against Sri Lanka after the reoccurrence of a groin injury.

The Proteas all-rounder and vice-captain is aiming to be fit enough to return for the ODI series starting on 11 February in Potchefstroom.



Suné Luus has received a lifeline and has been recalled to the team after she was not named in the original squad for the tour.



The three-match series is a televised double-header alongside the men’s KFC T20 series starting on Friday, at Newlands.