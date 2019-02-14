Dane van Niekerk will miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South African women's cricket captain Dane van Niekerk has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a stress fracture of the right femur. Suné Luus will make her first appearance in the series, replacing Van Niekerk. Her expected recovery time is approximately three months.

Luus has been named the interim captain for the series while vice-captain Chloe Tryon recovers from a groin injury.

Suné Luus has been named interim Proteas Women skipper. Photo: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's captain Chamari Attapaththu won the toss and once again elected to field first in the second ODI at the Senwes Park Stadium in Potchefstroom on Thursday.

South Africa, who are 1-0 up in the three-match series, hope to replicate their T20 series results by clinching the series with a match to spare.

The other change for Thursday’s match sees Zintle Mali being replaced by Nadine de Klerk.

