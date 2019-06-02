South Africa's Hashim Amla is escorted off the pitch after he retired hurt after getting hit by the ball during their Cricket World Cup match against between England last week. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

LONDON – Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has admitted "it won't get any easier from here" after the shock loss to Bangladesh in the World Cup yesterday, but promised to "fight on". South Africa slumped to their second consecutive defeat the World Cup after a 21-run loss to Bangladesh at The Oval. It was the second time the Asian nation have defeated the Proteas at a World Cup following their maiden victory in 2007.

"Today didn't go according to plan," Du Plessis said. "It won't get easier from here, South Africa a proud sporting nation. Skills weren't there, but we'll fight. We're (only) firing at 50-60 percent."

South Africa are also experiencing an injury crisis of epic proportions. In addition to fast bowler Anrich Nortje withdrawing on the eve of the tournament, the Proteas are currently without senior players Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla due to injury. Steyn has a shoulder ailment while Amla was hit on the head in the opening game against England and was forced to miss the defeat to Bangladesh as a "precaution".

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has now joined them on the sidelines.

"We came here with a fast bowling attack we wanted to have, not quite sure of Lungi's hamstring injury, it can be a few days or a weeks off. Dale Steyn is bowling in the middle now, hopefully there's some progress," Du Plessis said.

Here are the highlights of what was an incredible day at The Oval. #RiseOfTheTigers #CWC19



WATCH ⬇️ https://t.co/XOGOo3v61i — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

South Africa now move on to Southampton where they face India on Wednesday before the West Indies.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport