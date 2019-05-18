Marizanne Kapp got the Proteas over the line against Pakistan in Pietermaritzburg. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The South African Women’s Cricket team defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday in a closely contested game. The game went down to the wire with Marizanne Kapp hitting the winning runs for South Africa with just one ball to spare. The Proteas bowled decently to restrict Pakistan to 128/5 from their 20 overs. The Pakistani’s started steadily with opening pair Javeria Rauf and Umaima Sohail getting to 36/0 before Tumi Sekhukhune dismissed the former during the seventh over.

For the majority of their innings, Pakistan struggled to find boundaries on a regular basis. Umaima Sohail went for 23 during the tenth over off the bowling of Protea’s captain Sune Luus. She also took the prized wicket of dangerous Pakistani batsman Nida Dar for just four runs during the 12th over.

Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof was the only Pakistani batter who caused problems for the Proteas. The 27-year-old began to accelerate her country’s run-rate from the 17th over with six out of her nine boundaries in total coming between the 17th and 20th over. She ended with 63 not out from 47 deliveries.

Shabnim Ismail bowled a brilliant spell and conceded just 17 runs of her four overs with one maiden.

In response, the South African’s started off their chase in good fashion and after Tamzin Brits hit two boundaries off the fourth over, they were 31-0. Sana Mir brought Pakistan back into the game during the fifth over after she bowled a wicket maiden, taking the wicket of Brits.

Lizelle Lee and Kapp then played confidently, recording a partnership of 97 before Lee was dismissed by Nida Dar during the fourth ball of the 19th over.

Player of the match Lee’s dismissal created a tense atmosphere as it left the Protea’s needing two runs from two balls.

Kapp however managed to work the next ball away for two to guide the home side to victory. Lee and Kapp both top scored for South Africa with 56 runs apiece.





IOL Sport