Kyle Verreynne was somewhat unlucky to miss out on the Proteas World Cup squad, and then was a surprise omission from the SA A side for their trip to India. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Cape Cobras wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne has finally been rewarded for his domestic form after he was called up to the South Africa A squad for the limited-overs part of their tour to India. The 22-year-old Verreynne has been a force in franchise cricket over the last few years, and really pushed his case for higher honours last season, where he also starred for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League.

He was somewhat unlucky to miss out on the Proteas World Cup squad, and then was a surprise omission from both the four-day and one-day groups in the SA A side for their trip to India, where they will arrive on Saturday.

Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday that Verreynne will now replace opening batsman Gihahn Cloete (injured) in the one-day squad, while Marco Jansen comes in for the injured Wiaan Mulder, who is expected to be fit for the four-day series against India A.

There are also new faces in the four-day squad – headlined by Lungi Ngidi’s selection in place of Beuran Hendricks, while Theunis de Bruyn will play in the second four-day match instead of Temba Bavuma, who has been withdrawn as he is now the Proteas Test vice-captain.

Jansen also takes over from Anrich Nortjé, who is part of the SA Test squad, in the four-day SA A team.

While Malibongwe Maketa was confirmed last week as a replacement head coach for Russell Domingo – who is taking charge of Bangladesh – former Cobras opener was an interesting addition as the SA A assistant coach on Wednesday.

Puttick has been a batting consultant for the Cobras before, and replaces Enoch Nkwe, who is now the interim Proteas team director for the tour of India.

SA A will play in five one-day games and two four-day encounters up until 21 September, where after the senior Proteas side will begin their trip, where they will feature in three T20 Internationals, as well as three Tests.

SA A one-day squad: Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions, captain), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Kyle Verrynne (Cape Cobras), Junior Dala (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cobras), Janneman Malan (Cobras), Marco Jansen (Knights), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors).

SA A four-day squad: Aiden Markram (Titans, captain), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), George Linde (Cobras), Pieter Malan (Cobras), Eddie Moore (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Dolphins), Marco Jansen (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cobras), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Warriors), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).





