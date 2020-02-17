JOHANNESBURG – Australia coach Justin Langer believes disgraced David Warner and Steve Smith are ready for a hostile reception from South African supporters when they play in a three-match Twenty20 International series starting in Johannesburg on Friday.
The duo were central to the 'Sandpapergate' scandal where, along with batsman Cameron Bancroft, they were found guilty of conspiring to cheat by altering the state of the ball in a test match in Cape Town in March 2018.
Cricket Australia banned Warner and former captain Smith from taking part in domestic and international matches for a year, though they have since made a successful return to the team and remain key figures in the batting line-up.
Langer says the players, and the team, have “moved on” from the scandal, but acknowledges that South African fans might have not.
“There was a brilliant reintegration before they came back into the team,” Langer told reporters on Monday.