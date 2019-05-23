Lizelle Lee raises her bat after reaching her half-century against Pakistan on Thursday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Opener Lizelle Lee smashed her second consecutive half-century to power the Proteas Women to a convincing nine-wicket win over Pakistan on Thursday, which saw the hosts clinch the T20 International series 3-2. Lee had hit a quick-fire 60 off 31 balls on Wednesday to help South Africa level the series 2-2 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

And on Thursday at the same venue, the hard-hitting right-hander produced the goods once more, after the visitors could only muster 125/5 in their 20 overs.

Captain Suné Luus and her team went all the way to the last over on Wednesday, when Shabnim Ismail struck a six to win the match, but there was no such drama on Thursday.

Fellow opener Tamzin Brits was dismissed for nine, but after that, Lee and Nadine de Klerk took charge.

Lee finished on a career-best 75 not out off only 48 balls, having blasted 11 fours and two sixes, while De Klerk ended with an unbeaten 37 from 31 deliveries (6x4) as the South Africans reached their target in 15.1 overs.

Earlier, none of the Pakistani players got beyond 28 as the Proteas bowlers put on the squeeze.

Ismail took 1/16 in four overs, while Tumi Sekhukhune had figures of 1/19 in four overs.

