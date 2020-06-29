Men’s High Performance squad returns to training

JOHANNESBURG – The Cricket South Africa (CSA) men’s High Performance training squad officially returned to training on Monday following approval from sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday.

According to a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Monday, the players will train in small monitored groups with identified coaches from their nearest franchise teams.

These sessions will be in accordance with the guidelines set out by the CSA Covid-19 Steering Committee and approved by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), an arm of the National Department of Health.

"We engaged with the NICD who were comfortable with our protocols and responses to their queries for further details in some respects," said CSA Chief Medical Officer, Shuaib Manjra.

"Our prevention programme, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem. Covid-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented," said Manjra.